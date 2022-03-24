Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ONEOK Inc. (OKE)?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.90. The company’s stock price has collected 6.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ONEOK Inc. (NYSE :OKE) Right Now?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKE is at 1.74.

OKE currently public float of 443.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKE was 2.92M shares.

OKE’s Market Performance

OKE stocks went up by 6.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.64% and a quarterly performance of 19.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for ONEOK Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.64% for OKE stocks with a simple moving average of 16.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $68 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to OKE, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

OKE Trading at 8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.32. In addition, ONEOK Inc. saw 17.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from HELDERMAN MARK W, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $67.27 back on Mar 03. After this action, HELDERMAN MARK W now owns 20,679 shares of ONEOK Inc., valued at $2,017,950 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+17.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONEOK Inc. stands at +8.68. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.