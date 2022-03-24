Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)?

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) went down by -5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.06. The company’s stock price has collected -4.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/08/22 that Harley-Davidson Stock Surges on Surprise Fourth-Quarter Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE :HOG) Right Now?

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOG is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.71, which is $15.34 above the current price. HOG currently public float of 152.74M and currently shorts hold a 8.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOG was 2.10M shares.

HOG’s Market Performance

HOG stocks went down by -4.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.13% and a quarterly performance of 7.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for Harley-Davidson Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.23% for HOG stocks with a simple moving average of -4.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HOG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HOG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to HOG, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

HOG Trading at -1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.31. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw 0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from KORNETZKE MARK R, who sale 2,868 shares at the price of $40.33 back on Mar 02. After this action, KORNETZKE MARK R now owns 0 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $115,678 using the latest closing price.

KORNETZKE MARK R, the Chief Accounting Officer of Harley-Davidson Inc., sale 5,746 shares at $40.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that KORNETZKE MARK R is holding 2,868 shares at $230,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.94 for the present operating margin

+32.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at +12.18. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.