Is Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) a Keeper?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) went down by -5.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.19. The company’s stock price has collected 8.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX :AMBO) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $270.00. AMBO currently public float of 10.20M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBO was 91.72K shares.

AMBO’s Market Performance

AMBO stocks went up by 8.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.60% and a quarterly performance of -23.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.33% for Ambow Education Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.30% for AMBO stocks with a simple moving average of -45.32% for the last 200 days.

AMBO Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.05%, as shares surge +12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBO rose by +8.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6640. In addition, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. saw -19.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.