Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.87. The company’s stock price has collected 9.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/22 that Cronos Stock Edges Higher as Founder Gorenstein Returns as CEO

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRON is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Cronos Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.47, which is $2.36 above the current price. CRON currently public float of 196.76M and currently shorts hold a 8.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 2.20M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went up by 9.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.90% and a quarterly performance of -14.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.24% for Cronos Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.73% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of -33.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRON reach a price target of $3.24, previously predicting the price at $5.54. The rating they have provided for CRON stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CRON, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

CRON Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON rose by +9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.55 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at -531.48. Equity return is now at value -26.40, with -23.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.86.