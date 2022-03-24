International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/22 that Russian Prosecutors Warn Western Companies of Arrests, Asset Seizures

Is It Worth Investing in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE :IBM) Right Now?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBM is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for International Business Machines Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $146.41, which is $15.17 above the current price. IBM currently public float of 895.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBM was 5.57M shares.

IBM’s Market Performance

IBM stocks went up by 0.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.53% and a quarterly performance of -0.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for International Business Machines Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.42% for IBM stocks with a simple moving average of -1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IBM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IBM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $124 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBM reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for IBM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to IBM, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

IBM Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.57. In addition, International Business Machines Corporation saw -4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from HOWARD MICHELLE J, who purchase 80 shares at the price of $123.76 back on Dec 13. After this action, HOWARD MICHELLE J now owns 144 shares of International Business Machines Corporation, valued at $9,901 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.25 for the present operating margin

+53.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Business Machines Corporation stands at +8.22. Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.