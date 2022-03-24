Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.78. The company’s stock price has collected 9.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/22/20 that Fracking Has Been Left for Dead. One Company Is Still Betting Big On It.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE :LBRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is at 2.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is -$0.08 below the current price. LBRT currently public float of 127.87M and currently shorts hold a 7.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRT was 1.84M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stocks went up by 9.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.12% and a quarterly performance of 47.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.80% for LBRT stocks with a simple moving average of 21.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBRT reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for LBRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

LBRT Trading at 15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +30.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.69. In addition, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. saw 50.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV, who sale 7,224,173 shares at the price of $11.60 back on Feb 28. After this action, SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV now owns 49,601,961 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., valued at $83,800,407 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., sale 15,600 shares at $12.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 3,439,000 shares at $190,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.58 for the present operating margin

-1.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at -7.25. Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -9.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.