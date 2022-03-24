Here’s Our Rant About Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) went down by -6.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s stock price has collected -7.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ :CRIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRIS is at 2.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Curis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.67, which is $16.21 above the current price. CRIS currently public float of 85.94M and currently shorts hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRIS was 2.14M shares.

CRIS’s Market Performance

CRIS stocks went down by -7.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.64% and a quarterly performance of -49.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.13% for Curis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.31% for CRIS stocks with a simple moving average of -59.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRIS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CRIS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRIS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRIS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for CRIS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2021.

Laidlaw gave a rating of “Buy” to CRIS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

CRIS Trading at -22.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS fell by -7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Curis Inc. saw -48.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRIS starting from Dentzer James E, who sale 3,094 shares at the price of $3.07 back on Jan 31. After this action, Dentzer James E now owns 64,877 shares of Curis Inc., valued at $9,499 using the latest closing price.

Dentzer James E, the President & CEO of Curis Inc., sale 2,406 shares at $3.18 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Dentzer James E is holding 67,971 shares at $7,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-395.01 for the present operating margin

+85.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc. stands at -426.67. Equity return is now at value -42.50, with -25.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.11.