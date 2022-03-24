Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Just Got Our Attention

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.43. The company’s stock price has collected 14.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE :GOL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOL is at 0.85.

The average price from analysts is $7.94, which is $1.58 above the current price. GOL currently public float of 145.63M and currently shorts hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOL was 2.12M shares.

GOL’s Market Performance

GOL stocks went up by 14.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.51% and a quarterly performance of 0.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.26% for GOL stocks with a simple moving average of -9.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOL reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for GOL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

GOL Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -10.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL rose by +14.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw 6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.22 for the present operating margin

-20.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -97.15. Equity return is now at value 40.20, with -56.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.