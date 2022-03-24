Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) went up by 4.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.40. The company’s stock price has collected 12.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE :EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EC is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Ecopetrol S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67482.33, which is -$0.37 below the current price. EC currently public float of 221.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EC was 1.14M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

EC stocks went up by 12.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.09% and a quarterly performance of 43.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Ecopetrol S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.61% for EC stocks with a simple moving average of 30.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $14.70. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to EC, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

EC Trading at 19.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +19.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.18. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw 44.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.99 for the present operating margin

+29.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +20.64. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.