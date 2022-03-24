Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) went down by -8.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LNTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.00, which is $16.0 above the current price. LNTH currently public float of 65.86M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNTH was 847.54K shares.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH stocks went up by 0.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 91.71% and a quarterly performance of 95.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 177.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.95% for Lantheus Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for LNTH stocks with a simple moving average of 76.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $24 based on the research report published on February 01st of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNTH reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for LNTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2020.

LNTH Trading at 38.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +26.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.09. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 92.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Niedzwiecki Daniel, who sale 432 shares at the price of $50.63 back on Mar 08. After this action, Niedzwiecki Daniel now owns 72,523 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $21,872 using the latest closing price.

Sabens Andrea, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 391 shares at $50.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Sabens Andrea is holding 65,027 shares at $19,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87 for the present operating margin

+44.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at -16.76. Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.