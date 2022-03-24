Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Aflac Incorporated (AFL)?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.97. The company’s stock price has collected 1.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/21 that Twitter, Tesla, Realty Income: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE :AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFL is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Aflac Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.15, which is -$1.59 below the current price. AFL currently public float of 588.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFL was 3.33M shares.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL stocks went up by 1.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.55% and a quarterly performance of 12.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Aflac Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.40% for AFL stocks with a simple moving average of 11.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $60 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AFL, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

AFL Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.16. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw 9.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from HOWARD JUNE P, who sale 9,070 shares at the price of $60.69 back on Mar 09. After this action, HOWARD JUNE P now owns 105,823 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $550,476 using the latest closing price.

Koide Masatoshi, the Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ of Aflac Incorporated, sale 22,886 shares at $64.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Koide Masatoshi is holding 68,308 shares at $1,469,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +19.56. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.