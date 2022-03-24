Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.61. The company’s stock price has collected 12.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE :EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.40 x from its present earnings ratio.

EBR currently public float of 535.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBR was 1.35M shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR stocks went up by 12.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.88% and a quarterly performance of 28.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.10% for EBR stocks with a simple moving average of 4.89% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at 13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +12.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw 20.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.