Can Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Remain Competitive?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) went up by 1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.97. The company’s stock price has collected 5.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ :SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SFM is at 0.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.87, which is -$4.14 below the current price. SFM currently public float of 110.26M and currently shorts hold a 14.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFM was 1.99M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM stocks went up by 5.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.54% and a quarterly performance of 17.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.68% for SFM stocks with a simple moving average of 24.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFM reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for SFM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to SFM, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

SFM Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.05. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Hilgendorf Stacy W., who sale 298 shares at the price of $31.16 back on Mar 17. After this action, Hilgendorf Stacy W. now owns 10,902 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $9,286 using the latest closing price.

Neal John Scott, the Chief Fresh Merchandising Off. of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 652 shares at $31.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Neal John Scott is holding 43,109 shares at $20,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+34.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.00. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.