Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.12. The company’s stock price has collected 9.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE :CPE) Right Now?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPE is at 2.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Callon Petroleum Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.48, which is $14.66 above the current price. CPE currently public float of 33.08M and currently shorts hold a 21.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPE was 1.98M shares.

CPE’s Market Performance

CPE stocks went up by 9.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.29% and a quarterly performance of 25.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for Callon Petroleum Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.59% for CPE stocks with a simple moving average of 19.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPE stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPE in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $100 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPE reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for CPE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CPE, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

CPE Trading at 8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE rose by +9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.34. In addition, Callon Petroleum Company saw 23.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from PRIMEXX ENERGY PARTNERS, LTD, who sale 9,629 shares at the price of $60.21 back on Mar 11. After this action, PRIMEXX ENERGY PARTNERS, LTD now owns 1,903,804 shares of Callon Petroleum Company, valued at $579,780 using the latest closing price.

PRIMEXX ENERGY PARTNERS, LTD, the 10% Owner of Callon Petroleum Company, sale 45,000 shares at $60.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that PRIMEXX ENERGY PARTNERS, LTD is holding 1,906,377 shares at $2,714,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.31 for the present operating margin

+53.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callon Petroleum Company stands at +17.86. Equity return is now at value 33.80, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.