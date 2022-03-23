We Analyzed the Future Direction of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE), Here is What We Found

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) went up by 29.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.25. The company’s stock price has collected 32.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE :ONE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONE is at 0.19.

ONE currently public float of 4.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONE was 332.00K shares.

ONE’s Market Performance

ONE stocks went up by 32.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.75% and a quarterly performance of -78.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.37% for OneSmart International Education Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.52% for ONE stocks with a simple moving average of -92.79% for the last 200 days.

ONE Trading at -42.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.86%, as shares sank -44.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONE rose by +32.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1343. In addition, OneSmart International Education Group Limited saw -80.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.55 for the present operating margin

+35.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSmart International Education Group Limited stands at -21.22. The total capital return value is set at -10.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.85. Equity return is now at value -289.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE), the company’s capital structure generated 938.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.37. Total debt to assets is 47.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 547.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.