Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) went up by 14.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.13. The company’s stock price has collected 63.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :UBX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UBX is at 0.21.

UBX currently public float of 45.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBX was 1.05M shares.

UBX’s Market Performance

UBX stocks went up by 63.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.16% and a quarterly performance of -11.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.66% for Unity Biotechnology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.19% for UBX stocks with a simple moving average of -47.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBX

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBX reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for UBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to UBX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

UBX Trading at 26.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.06%, as shares surge +48.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBX rose by +63.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9022. In addition, Unity Biotechnology Inc. saw -8.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1184.47 for the present operating margin

+39.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stands at -1269.34. Equity return is now at value -92.30, with -45.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.