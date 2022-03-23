SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) went up by 36.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected 60.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ :WORX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WORX is at 3.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SCWorx Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WORX currently public float of 8.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WORX was 112.31K shares.

WORX’s Market Performance

WORX stocks went up by 60.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.66% and a quarterly performance of -8.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.11% for SCWorx Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.70% for WORX stocks with a simple moving average of -34.33% for the last 200 days.

WORX Trading at 12.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.81%, as shares surge +33.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX rose by +60.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8377. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw -10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WORX starting from Wallitt Steven, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Aug 19. After this action, Wallitt Steven now owns 2,817 shares of SCWorx Corp., valued at $314,834 using the latest closing price.

Schessel Marc Sanford, the 10% Owner of SCWorx Corp., sale 50,000 shares at $4.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Schessel Marc Sanford is holding 208,469 shares at $210,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.96 for the present operating margin

+32.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -141.99. The total capital return value is set at -93.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.29. Equity return is now at value -47.90, with -27.00 for asset returns.

Based on SCWorx Corp. (WORX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.88. Total debt to assets is 2.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.