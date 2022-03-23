Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) went up by 47.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.09. The company’s stock price has collected 100.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE :LEJU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEJU is at 1.07.

The average price from analysts is $3.60. LEJU currently public float of 135.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEJU was 40.94K shares.

LEJU’s Market Performance

LEJU stocks went up by 100.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.24% and a quarterly performance of 0.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 40.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.32% for Leju Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.92% for LEJU stocks with a simple moving average of -32.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEJU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEJU reach a price target of $4.60. The rating they have provided for LEJU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 31st, 2016.

LEJU Trading at 23.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEJU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.99%, as shares surge +24.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEJU rose by +100.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5699. In addition, Leju Holdings Limited saw -9.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEJU

Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -4.80 for asset returns.