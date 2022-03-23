A Lesson to Learn: Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) went up by 31.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.34. The company’s stock price has collected 61.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ :SOPA) Right Now?

SOPA currently public float of 16.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOPA was 6.81M shares.

SOPA’s Market Performance

SOPA stocks went up by 61.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.08% and a quarterly performance of -68.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.56% for Society Pass Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.76% for SOPA stocks with a simple moving average of -65.60% for the last 200 days.

SOPA Trading at -12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.58%, as shares surge +27.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA rose by +61.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated saw -66.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.