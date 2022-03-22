Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $406.48. The company’s stock price has collected 23.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $166.36, which is $86.45 above the current price. ZM currently public float of 219.85M and currently shorts hold a 6.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZM was 4.76M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM stocks went up by 23.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.67% and a quarterly performance of -41.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for Zoom Video Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.52% for ZM stocks with a simple moving average of -54.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $124 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ZM, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

ZM Trading at -14.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM rose by +23.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.49. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -36.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Yuan Eric S., who sale 15,625 shares at the price of $109.43 back on Mar 09. After this action, Yuan Eric S. now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $1,709,902 using the latest closing price.

Yuan Eric S., the Chief Executive Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 80,528 shares at $109.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Yuan Eric S. is holding 0 shares at $8,812,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.57 for the present operating margin

+69.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +33.54. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 20.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.