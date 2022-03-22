We Analyzed the Future Direction of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), Here is What We Found

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) went down by -7.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.81. The company’s stock price has collected 7.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RXRX) Right Now?

RXRX currently public float of 131.31M and currently shorts hold a 12.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXRX was 1.21M shares.

RXRX’s Market Performance

RXRX stocks went up by 7.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.72% and a quarterly performance of -63.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.94% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.46% for RXRX stocks with a simple moving average of -68.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $10 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXRX reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for RXRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to RXRX, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

RXRX Trading at -39.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares sank -35.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.36. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -61.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Gibson Christopher, who sale 6,150 shares at the price of $6.08 back on Mar 15. After this action, Gibson Christopher now owns 234,020 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $37,407 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 230,000 shares at $6.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Gibson Christopher is holding 234,020 shares at $1,444,814 based on the most recent closing price.