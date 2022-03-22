We Analyzed the Future Direction of BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI), Here is What We Found

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) went up by 14.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.28. The company’s stock price has collected 19.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ :BKYI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKYI is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BIO-key International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $3.35 above the current price. BKYI currently public float of 7.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKYI was 55.63K shares.

BKYI’s Market Performance

BKYI stocks went up by 19.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.49% and a quarterly performance of 15.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.00% for BIO-key International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.21% for BKYI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKYI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BKYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKYI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on March 26th of the previous year 2021.

BKYI Trading at 20.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares surge +27.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKYI rose by +19.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, BIO-key International Inc. saw 20.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKYI starting from DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Nov 29. After this action, DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W now owns 24,958 shares of BIO-key International Inc., valued at $6,375 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan James David, the Chief Legal Officer of BIO-key International Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $2.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Sullivan James David is holding 27,000 shares at $5,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-183.42 for the present operating margin

+71.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIO-key International Inc. stands at -341.02. The total capital return value is set at -48.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -103.44. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -20.90 for asset returns.

Based on BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.47. Total debt to assets is 3.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.10.