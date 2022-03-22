Wall Street Pummels Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) After Recent Earnings Report

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) went up by 5.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.25. The company’s stock price has collected 6.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE :NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Nutrien Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.60, which is -$24.56 below the current price. NTR currently public float of 544.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTR was 3.84M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stocks went up by 6.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.35% and a quarterly performance of 48.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.72% for Nutrien Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.29% for NTR stocks with a simple moving average of 52.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $112 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2022.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $79, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 18th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTR, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

NTR Trading at 32.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +38.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.95. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 39.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+31.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +11.38. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.