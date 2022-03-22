Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) went up by 12.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TRKA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Troika Media Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.09. TRKA currently public float of 23.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRKA was 377.05K shares.

TRKA’s Market Performance

TRKA stocks went down by -0.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.23% and a quarterly performance of -16.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.22% for Troika Media Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.81% for TRKA stocks with a simple moving average of -28.27% for the last 200 days.

TRKA Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.83%, as shares sank -13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA rose by +10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0554. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc. saw -9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRKA starting from Coates Peter, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Mar 11. After this action, Coates Peter now owns 8,891,710 shares of Troika Media Group Inc., valued at $328,620 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-117.24 for the present operating margin

+39.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Troika Media Group Inc. stands at -98.80. The total capital return value is set at -75.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.26. Equity return is now at value -132.80, with -45.60 for asset returns.

Based on Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA), the company’s capital structure generated 53.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.79. Total debt to assets is 22.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.