The Chart for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) went up by 58.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.90. The company’s stock price has collected 77.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :YMTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YMTX is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.67, which is $25.9 above the current price. YMTX currently public float of 8.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMTX was 90.85K shares.

YMTX’s Market Performance

YMTX stocks went up by 77.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.48% and a quarterly performance of -46.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 34.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.22% for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 58.32% for YMTX stocks with a simple moving average of -74.58% for the last 200 days.

YMTX Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.43%, as shares surge +37.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMTX rose by +77.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1420. In addition, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. saw -40.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMTX starting from Mohsen Paulash, who sale 1,958 shares at the price of $1.83 back on Feb 03. After this action, Mohsen Paulash now owns 59,135 shares of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,583 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-395.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. stands at -736.51. The total capital return value is set at -32.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.13.

Based on Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX), the company’s capital structure generated 62.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.57. Total debt to assets is 30.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.