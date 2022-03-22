The Chart for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) went down by -4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $405.00. The company’s stock price has collected 27.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/22 that Snowflake Melts on Contact With Cloud Washout

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE :SNOW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Snowflake Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $329.12, which is $115.38 above the current price. SNOW currently public float of 262.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNOW was 5.04M shares.

SNOW’s Market Performance

SNOW stocks went up by 27.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.61% and a quarterly performance of -35.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.39% for Snowflake Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.31% for SNOW stocks with a simple moving average of -28.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $390 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $370. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

SNOW Trading at -18.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares sank -22.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +27.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.87. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw -37.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Speiser Michael L, who sale 750,000 shares at the price of $222.18 back on Mar 18. After this action, Speiser Michael L now owns 2,056,025 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $166,635,037 using the latest closing price.

GARRETT MARK, the Director of Snowflake Inc., sale 271 shares at $289.32 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that GARRETT MARK is holding 121,010 shares at $78,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.59 for the present operating margin

+61.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -55.76. Equity return is now at value -15.30, with -12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.