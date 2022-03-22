Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) went down by -6.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.80. The company’s stock price has collected 29.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :SANA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sana Biotechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $15.14 above the current price. SANA currently public float of 166.51M and currently shorts hold a 8.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SANA was 1.06M shares.

SANA’s Market Performance

SANA stocks went up by 29.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.72% and a quarterly performance of -59.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.89% for Sana Biotechnology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.93% for SANA stocks with a simple moving average of -59.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SANA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SANA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANA reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for SANA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SANA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

SANA Trading at -11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares surge +11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANA rose by +29.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, Sana Biotechnology Inc. saw -55.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANA starting from MacDonald James J., who sale 333 shares at the price of $6.28 back on Feb 18. After this action, MacDonald James J. now owns 429,417 shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc., valued at $2,091 using the latest closing price.

AGARWAL SUNIL, the EVP, Head of Development & CMO of Sana Biotechnology Inc., sale 1,627 shares at $26.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that AGARWAL SUNIL is holding 1,550,000 shares at $42,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.