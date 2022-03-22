Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) went up by 32.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.30. The company’s stock price has collected 132.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ :QTT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTT is at 0.84.

Today, the average trading volume of QTT was 235.08K shares.

QTT’s Market Performance

QTT stocks went up by 132.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.31% and a quarterly performance of -24.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 34.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.96% for Qutoutiao Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.81% for QTT stocks with a simple moving average of -74.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTT

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to QTT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

QTT Trading at 16.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.32%, as shares surge +13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTT rose by +132.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5200. In addition, Qutoutiao Inc. saw -15.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.03 for the present operating margin

+68.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qutoutiao Inc. stands at -20.62. The total capital return value is set at -99.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -481.68. Equity return is now at value 69.60, with -38.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.