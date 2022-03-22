Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.88. The company’s stock price has collected 8.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ :HLBZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Helbiz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $9.92 above the current price. HLBZ currently public float of 3.84M and currently shorts hold a 12.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLBZ was 599.06K shares.

HLBZ’s Market Performance

HLBZ stocks went up by 8.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.05% and a quarterly performance of -50.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.55% for Helbiz Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.68% for HLBZ stocks with a simple moving average of -63.10% for the last 200 days.

HLBZ Trading at -13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.53%, as shares surge +11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLBZ rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Helbiz Inc. saw -43.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLBZ starting from Palella Salvatore, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Mar 08. After this action, Palella Salvatore now owns 550,000 shares of Helbiz Inc., valued at $152,500 using the latest closing price.

Palella Salvatore, the Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz Inc., purchase 300,000 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Palella Salvatore is holding 500,000 shares at $1,734,000 based on the most recent closing price.