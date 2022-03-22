Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) went down by -7.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.36. The company’s stock price has collected 10.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/14/21 that A Money Manager’s Hand Sanitizer Company Just Sold For Millions

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ :AMRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMRS is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Amyris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.33, which is $10.98 above the current price. AMRS currently public float of 203.49M and currently shorts hold a 21.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMRS was 6.01M shares.

AMRS’s Market Performance

AMRS stocks went up by 10.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.05% and a quarterly performance of -20.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.81% for Amyris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.16% for AMRS stocks with a simple moving average of -57.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for AMRS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AMRS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

AMRS Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS rose by +10.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw -19.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from MCCANN JAMES F, who purchase 17,400 shares at the price of $5.71 back on Dec 06. After this action, MCCANN JAMES F now owns 29,831 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $99,354 using the latest closing price.

ALVAREZ EDUARDO, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Amyris Inc., sale 17,605 shares at $14.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that ALVAREZ EDUARDO is holding 371,335 shares at $261,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.31 for the present operating margin

+51.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -79.12. Equity return is now at value 378.40, with -47.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.