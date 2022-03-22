JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) went up by 186.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.57. The company’s stock price has collected 11.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ :LLL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LLL is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for JX Luxventure Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

LLL currently public float of 2.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LLL was 42.72K shares.

LLL’s Market Performance

LLL stocks went up by 11.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.95% and a quarterly performance of -9.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.53% for JX Luxventure Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 206.00% for LLL stocks with a simple moving average of 93.34% for the last 200 days.

LLL Trading at 196.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.24%, as shares surge +211.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +162.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLL rose by +217.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, JX Luxventure Limited saw -11.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.27 for the present operating margin

+16.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for JX Luxventure Limited stands at -52.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.40.

Based on JX Luxventure Limited (LLL), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.