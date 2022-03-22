Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.73. The company’s stock price has collected 3.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/11/22 that There’s a smart way to invest in the clean-energy transition right now (and not just EVs, solar and wind)

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE :NEE) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEE is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.78, which is $10.54 above the current price. NEE currently public float of 1.96B and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEE was 10.52M shares.

NEE’s Market Performance

NEE stocks went up by 3.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.52% and a quarterly performance of -10.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for NextEra Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.55% for NEE stocks with a simple moving average of 0.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $87 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEE reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for NEE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NEE, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

NEE Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.38. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc. saw -12.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from May James Michael, who sale 4,321 shares at the price of $85.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, May James Michael now owns 6,012 shares of NextEra Energy Inc., valued at $367,285 using the latest closing price.

ROBO JAMES L, the Chairman, President & CEO of NextEra Energy Inc., purchase 64,691 shares at $77.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that ROBO JAMES L is holding 1,209,774 shares at $4,998,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.21 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc. stands at +16.80. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.