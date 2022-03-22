Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) went up by 5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.47. The company’s stock price has collected 19.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX :UAVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAVS is at 4.39.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

UAVS currently public float of 70.88M and currently shorts hold a 11.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAVS was 2.50M shares.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS stocks went up by 19.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.80% and a quarterly performance of -38.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.30% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.54% for UAVS stocks with a simple moving average of -57.44% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.88%, as shares surge +24.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS rose by +29.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0496. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw -28.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., who sale 26,533 shares at the price of $5.35 back on Jun 30. After this action, Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. now owns 246,250 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $142,058 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., the Chief Financial Officer of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 26,500 shares at $5.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. is holding 272,783 shares at $141,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -18.40 for asset returns.