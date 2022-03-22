Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP)

Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) went up by 11.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.35. The company’s stock price has collected 4.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ :HBP) Right Now?

Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBP is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Huttig Building Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.10, which is -$2.54 below the current price. HBP currently public float of 21.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBP was 199.04K shares.

HBP’s Market Performance

HBP stocks went up by 4.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.16% and a quarterly performance of -0.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 151.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for Huttig Building Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.00% for HBP stocks with a simple moving average of 42.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBP stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for HBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HBP in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $9.75 based on the research report published on November 27th of the previous year 2017.

HBP Trading at 14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +14.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBP rose by +15.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.32. In addition, Huttig Building Products Inc. saw -14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.57 for the present operating margin

+22.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huttig Building Products Inc. stands at +5.24. Equity return is now at value 65.20, with 15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.