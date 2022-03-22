Ipsidy Inc. (AUID) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) went up by 54.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.64. The company’s stock price has collected 49.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ :AUID) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUID is at 2.56.

AUID currently public float of 16.47M and currently shorts hold a 12.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUID was 207.33K shares.

AUID’s Market Performance

AUID stocks went up by 49.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.31% and a quarterly performance of -72.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.74% for Ipsidy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.46% for AUID stocks with a simple moving average of -56.50% for the last 200 days.

AUID Trading at -25.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.53%, as shares sank -16.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUID rose by +49.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Ipsidy Inc. saw -66.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUID starting from Smith Cecil N III, who purchase 13,514 shares at the price of $3.70 back on Mar 21. After this action, Smith Cecil N III now owns 20,656 shares of Ipsidy Inc., valued at $50,002 using the latest closing price.

STOLLER STUART, the Chief Financial Officer of Ipsidy Inc., sale 701 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that STOLLER STUART is holding 82,084 shares at $10,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUID

Equity return is now at value -164.30, with -89.30 for asset returns.