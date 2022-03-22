Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.39. The company’s stock price has collected 4.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/21 that Ericsson Paying $6.2 Billion to Buy Vonage

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ :ERIC) Right Now?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERIC is at 0.32.

ERIC currently public float of 2.99B and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERIC was 10.64M shares.

ERIC’s Market Performance

ERIC stocks went up by 4.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.22% and a quarterly performance of -14.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.93% for ERIC stocks with a simple moving average of -20.02% for the last 200 days.

ERIC Trading at -14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.83. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) saw -16.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 7.90 for asset returns.