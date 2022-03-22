Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Progenity Inc. (PROG)

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) went down by -1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s stock price has collected 28.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ :PROG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Progenity Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $1.57 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of PROG was 10.33M shares.

PROG’s Market Performance

PROG stocks went up by 28.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.80% and a quarterly performance of -46.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.68% for Progenity Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.89% for PROG stocks with a simple moving average of -34.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PROG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PROG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $57 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PROG reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for PROG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to PROG, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

PROG Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.59%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROG rose by +28.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2725. In addition, Progenity Inc. saw -31.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PROG starting from Athyrium Capital Management, L, who purchase 8,097,166 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Jun 14. After this action, Athyrium Capital Management, L now owns 36,396,907 shares of Progenity Inc., valued at $20,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Athyrium Opportunities Fund (A, the 10% Owner of Progenity Inc., purchase 8,097,166 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Athyrium Opportunities Fund (A is holding 36,396,907 shares at $20,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-561.13 for the present operating margin

-129.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progenity Inc. stands at -472.30. The total capital return value is set at -1,020.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -890.01. Equity return is now at value 167.60, with -183.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.