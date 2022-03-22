Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) went up by 20.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.70. The company’s stock price has collected 16.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :AEHL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHL is at 1.06.

AEHL currently public float of 1.56M and currently shorts hold a 17.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHL was 126.65K shares.

AEHL’s Market Performance

AEHL stocks went up by 16.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.51% and a quarterly performance of -24.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.22% for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.75% for AEHL stocks with a simple moving average of -39.11% for the last 200 days.

AEHL Trading at 15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.25%, as shares surge +27.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHL rose by +41.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1432. In addition, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited saw -24.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHL

Equity return is now at value -100.30, with -56.70 for asset returns.