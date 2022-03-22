Here’s Our Rant About Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) went up by 7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s stock price has collected 14.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ASTL) Right Now?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Algoma Steel Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.67, which is $5.52 above the current price. ASTL currently public float of 94.82M and currently shorts hold a 6.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASTL was 649.52K shares.

ASTL’s Market Performance

ASTL stocks went up by 14.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.72% and a quarterly performance of 18.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Algoma Steel Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.04% for ASTL stocks with a simple moving average of 10.87% for the last 200 days.

ASTL Trading at 20.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +30.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL rose by +14.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw 6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Based on Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL), the company’s capital structure generated 257.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.