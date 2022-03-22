GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected 10.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ :GOVX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOVX is at 1.95.

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $4.41 above the current price. GOVX currently public float of 6.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOVX was 96.94K shares.

GOVX’s Market Performance

GOVX stocks went up by 10.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.59% and a quarterly performance of -60.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.10% for GeoVax Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.73% for GOVX stocks with a simple moving average of -58.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOVX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GOVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOVX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2020.

GOVX Trading at -24.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOVX rose by +19.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5721. In addition, GeoVax Labs Inc. saw -56.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOVX

Equity return is now at value -119.00, with -104.50 for asset returns.