Epizyme Inc. (EPZM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) went down by -15.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.86. The company’s stock price has collected -1.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ :EPZM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPZM is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Epizyme Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.60, which is $5.41 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of EPZM was 2.86M shares.

EPZM’s Market Performance

EPZM stocks went down by -1.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.05% and a quarterly performance of -61.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.20% for Epizyme Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.90% for EPZM stocks with a simple moving average of -73.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPZM stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for EPZM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPZM in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $16 based on the research report published on May 07th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPZM reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for EPZM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to EPZM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

EPZM Trading at -28.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.72%, as shares sank -22.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPZM fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4320. In addition, Epizyme Inc. saw -52.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPZM starting from Beaulieu Joseph, who sale 222 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Feb 07. After this action, Beaulieu Joseph now owns 28,632 shares of Epizyme Inc., valued at $333 using the latest closing price.

Agarwal Shefali, the See Remarks of Epizyme Inc., sale 1,058 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Agarwal Shefali is holding 156,385 shares at $1,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-630.54 for the present operating margin

+69.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Epizyme Inc. stands at -670.96.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.