Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Just Got Our Attention

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.13. The company’s stock price has collected 3.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE :ENB) Right Now?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENB is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Enbridge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.57, which is -$1.49 below the current price. ENB currently public float of 2.02B and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENB was 5.54M shares.

ENB’s Market Performance

ENB stocks went up by 3.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.01% and a quarterly performance of 22.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Enbridge Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.92% for ENB stocks with a simple moving average of 11.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENB

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENB reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ENB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

ENB Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.75. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw 15.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.87 for the present operating margin

+30.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc. stands at +13.22. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.