CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) went up by 10.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.85. The company’s stock price has collected 21.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX :CTEK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTEK is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CynergisTek Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $2.42 above the current price. CTEK currently public float of 11.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTEK was 385.72K shares.

CTEK’s Market Performance

CTEK stocks went up by 21.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.61% and a quarterly performance of 24.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.95% for CynergisTek Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.67% for CTEK stocks with a simple moving average of -7.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTEK

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTEK reach a price target of $8.25, previously predicting the price at $6.25. The rating they have provided for CTEK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2018.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CTEK, setting the target price at $7.20 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

CTEK Trading at 16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares surge +25.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTEK rose by +21.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3820. In addition, CynergisTek Inc. saw 9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTEK starting from Mcmillan Michael Henry, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Dec 01. After this action, Mcmillan Michael Henry now owns 603,333 shares of CynergisTek Inc., valued at $14,415 using the latest closing price.

MCCASHIN ROBERT, the Director of CynergisTek Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that MCCASHIN ROBERT is holding 99,500 shares at $12,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTEK

Equity return is now at value -52.90, with -41.40 for asset returns.