Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) went down by -6.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ :CRDO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.88, which is $9.12 above the current price. CRDO currently public float of 95.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDO was 903.33K shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.75% for CRDO stocks with a simple moving average of -12.71% for the last 200 days.

CRDO Trading at -12.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -16.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO fell by -6.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.21. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.99 for the present operating margin

+65.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -46.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.00.