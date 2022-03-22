Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) went up by 2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.10. The company’s stock price has collected 11.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE :SBS) Right Now?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBS is at 0.97.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

SBS currently public float of 338.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBS was 2.08M shares.

SBS’s Market Performance

SBS stocks went up by 11.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.99% and a quarterly performance of 29.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.42% for SBS stocks with a simple moving average of 31.84% for the last 200 days.

SBS Trading at 26.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +24.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +11.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.28. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw 25.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.