Can Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Remain Competitive?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went up by 4.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.83. The company’s stock price has collected 17.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.45.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

CIG currently public float of 1.30B and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 6.13M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went up by 17.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.75% and a quarterly performance of 22.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.98% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 24.23% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 18.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +17.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 20.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 7.70 for asset returns.