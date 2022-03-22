Buy or Sell Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) went down by -8.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.40. The company’s stock price has collected 70.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ :DADA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Dada Nexus Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.67, which is $15.99 above the current price. DADA currently public float of 226.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DADA was 1.50M shares.

DADA’s Market Performance

DADA stocks went up by 70.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.77% and a quarterly performance of -38.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.72% for Dada Nexus Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.18% for DADA stocks with a simple moving average of -53.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7.50 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DADA reach a price target of $17.50, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for DADA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to DADA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

DADA Trading at -9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.05%, as shares sank -11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA rose by +70.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.89. In addition, Dada Nexus Limited saw -33.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.96 for the present operating margin

+27.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Limited stands at -35.99. Equity return is now at value -48.20, with -36.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.