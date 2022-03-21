Wall Street Pummels Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) After Recent Earnings Report

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.14. The company’s stock price has collected 6.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :TLRY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TLRY is at 2.36.

TLRY currently public float of 441.95M and currently shorts hold a 14.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLRY was 21.32M shares.

TLRY’s Market Performance

TLRY stocks went up by 6.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.47% and a quarterly performance of -30.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for Tilray Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.41% for TLRY stocks with a simple moving average of -50.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLRY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for TLRY stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to TLRY, setting the target price at $11.80 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

TLRY Trading at -9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -17.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY rose by +6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc. saw -21.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLRY starting from Kennedy Brendan, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $14.46 back on Aug 05. After this action, Kennedy Brendan now owns 7,974,196 shares of Tilray Brands Inc., valued at $4,338,570 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Brendan, the Director of Tilray Brands Inc., sale 300,000 shares at $14.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Kennedy Brendan is holding 8,274,196 shares at $4,224,270 based on the most recent closing price.