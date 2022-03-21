Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) went up by 7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $401.49. The company’s stock price has collected 25.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/22 that Upstart Stock Soars After Posting a ‘Beast-Mode’ Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UPST) Right Now?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 88.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $213.80, which is $88.33 above the current price. UPST currently public float of 72.42M and currently shorts hold a 14.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPST was 9.58M shares.

UPST’s Market Performance

UPST stocks went up by 25.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.23% and a quarterly performance of -10.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.42% for Upstart Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.45% for UPST stocks with a simple moving average of -32.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $255 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPST reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for UPST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to UPST, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

UPST Trading at 10.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.65%, as shares sank -10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +25.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.97. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw -17.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Nicoll Alison, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $104.38 back on Mar 16. After this action, Nicoll Alison now owns 186,367 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $782,831 using the latest closing price.

Nicoll Alison, the General Counsel and Secretary of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $117.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Nicoll Alison is holding 186,367 shares at $884,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at +15.96. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.