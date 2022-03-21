UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) went up by 33.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.93. The company’s stock price has collected 73.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/21 that Facebook, Bakkt, GE, Alphabet: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ :TIGR) Right Now?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.96 x from its present earnings ratio.

TIGR currently public float of 58.83M and currently shorts hold a 27.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIGR was 3.77M shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR stocks went up by 73.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.71% and a quarterly performance of 12.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.72% for UP Fintech Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.44% for TIGR stocks with a simple moving average of -50.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $6.60 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TIGR reach a price target of $21.10. The rating they have provided for TIGR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

TIGR Trading at 29.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.13%, as shares surge +13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +73.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw 11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.65 for the present operating margin

+78.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at +5.55.